It’s time for some spring cleaning. This essay was first published in the Are.na annual 2023 (which you can still purchase)! It was based on the research I gathered in my Maintenance board regarding routines, loops, and the performance of making and unmaking for the camera. We’re only a few years out from this and some of these aesthetics already feel dated. We’ve gone from clean girl to messy girl to please don’t talk to me about girl****. Containers change, the impulse to smooth out ones life conforms to them. This one is for my paid subscribers. Thank you for rocking with me <3.