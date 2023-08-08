This is the fourth installment of Memory Jog: a series where I collect my memories scattered across the Internet by focusing on one post at a time. Browse the archive.

I spent the entire day in bed yesterday, scrolling through my 2010 Tumblr posts, feeling like I was participating in some sort of endurance performance no one was watching. I’m happy to report that I’m feeling less tortured about doing these deep dives. Maybe I’m growing more accepting or compassionate toward my younger self. Maybe all it took was a little bit of exposure for the initial shock to wear off.

2010 is when my Tumblr usage truly exploded. I was shitposting. I was trolling. I was carefree and careless. Looking back, I’m surprised at how much of what I did online that year set up my trajectory as an artist.

Before we begin, I want to paint a general picture of the subcultural landscape at the time: triangles and inverted crosses were important for some reason, the Joy Division Unknown Pleasures album cover was printed on just about anything, and we were all obsessed with Sriracha. Caffeinated Four Loko was still legal. I was 21. I had figured out how to make .gifs.