(¯`*•.¸,¤°´✿.｡.:* 𝐈'м ᶤℕ 𝐥𝐨𝓥ᗴ ŴιＴʰ 𝕄𝕐 𝓹𝓸𝐫т@𝐥 *.:｡.✿`°¤,¸.•*´¯)

(¯`*•.¸,¤°´✿.｡.:* 𝐈'м ᶤℕ 𝐥𝐨𝓥ᗴ ŴιＴʰ 𝕄𝕐 𝓹𝓸𝐫т@𝐥 *.:｡.✿`°¤,¸.•*´¯)

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The 90s Were A Mistake's avatar
The 90s Were A Mistake
5d

i connected you two. fr. true story.

i suggested to Jon that he cast you in his new movie. i dm'ed jon or emailed him, probably emailed, and told him to cast you. and he was stoked when he looked you up.

then i emailed Molly, and she emailed me back bluntly, "ok, how much?" and then i replied that i didn't know and it was probably a very low budget movie, but explained the Jon Moritsugu lore and how it'd be a good fit. then no response. but whatever.

then i forgot about it, and when Jon's movie was released Molly wasn't in it. I assumed nothing happened.

so, wtf this is awesome.

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1 reply by Molly Soda
Li's avatar
Li
5d

❤️💫

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