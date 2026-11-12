I’m not allowed to make anything new right now. After 15 years of flying by the seat of my pants when it comes to file organization, whipping out my box of hard drives and sifting through multiple slightly different versions of the same video (v3, finalfinal, chickenwings2???), I’ve decided to get serious. I’m making spreadsheets, renaming folders, consolidating, and occasionally finding little treasures (abandoned projects I don’t remember starting). Like most tedious, good-for-you endeavours, there is no immediate reward, which is probably why I keep impulsively purchasing shoes on eBay.

For the past six years, my Desktop Dumps have served as an imperfect storage system. I often pull them up when hunting for a misplaced screenshot or a specific .gif I know I saved but forgot to put somewhere more permanent. This act results in me saving the file back to my desktop, only for it to be uploaded again the next time I do a Desktop Dump. I spotted a few repetitions in October’s Desktop Dump, but let’s go through some fresh additions.

I spent September hanging out in an old paper mill in Western Massachusetts. As part of my residency at lower_cavity, I developed a site-specific performance and corresponding installation, much of which involved having performers enact and film scenes in the mill’s chambers. In the above still, I’m getting ready to perform a PR unboxing while wearing archival gloves. This pose felt reminiscent of one of my favorite Lana Del Rey screenshots, where she cheekily lifts up the hem of her dress during a French television appearance after being asked “What can you do for the sake of the audience ratings?” After posting this on Tumblr, someone reblogged it with the caption “straight up posting mickey mouse burlesque from the catacombs.” This happened not long after one of my favorite aesthetic theorists, the artist Yoona, published an essay on The Disneyfication of Styling.

I recently had the pleasure of directing a music video for the iconic and visionary F.G.S. No one is doing Americana like her! Caring Role Play takes place entirely on the desktop, pulling inspiration from virtual stripper software. I got to put my extensive collection of sexy pics, .gifs, and banner ads (you can spot the one above in the video) to good use, and even designed my own operating system to house everything. As someone who obsessively collects dancing girl .gifs, working on this video was a dream come true. We even made custom .gifs of the girls in the video for you to download and put on your website <3

There’s something striking about the Dorito’s-branded one shoulder top pictured here. Is it a bathing suit? Did she work for the company? Was she a Frito Lay brand ambassador handing out bags of chips at promotional events? What did the Ruffles outfits look like?

I wanted to include a picture of the cups outside of the Brandy Melville SoHo location for the latest version of my Chick Magnet fridge installation. The abandoned (does anyone return to their matcha after shopping here?) cups stand like little monuments, the toll you pay when searching for one-size-fits-all (xs) 100% cotton baby tees and sweatpants to match with your friends. The piece is part of a two-person show with Safiya Hawwa at W26 in Zurich curated by marytwo. It’s up for one more weekend if you’re in the area and features a wonderful exhibition text by Gaia Del Santo.

I’ve become fixated on the idea of wearing heels. Specifically, a pair of neon yellow Manolo Blahnik’s that someone else thankfully scooped up while I was weighing the purchase. This is a bad idea because I famously have knee issues—I’m currently staring at a knee brace under the desk in my studio—though I think the knee problems might be fueling the heel fixation. Instead of giving into my desires, I sublimate them by surfing old heel fetish websites and watching Sylvie Fleury’s Walking on Carl Andre.

My venture into the depths of Model Mayhem continues. As my collection of images and text pulled from the declining amateur modeling site grows, I find new ways to engage with the content. I’ve printed it out and read it aloud at readings, integrated it into works on paper, had performers copy poses, and recently made a website. 2010 pose idea, initially created for the Rhizome 30th anniversary benefit, is a browser-poem made only using the <marquee> tag. Alike poses and text flit across the screen, bouncing, crawling, and speeding past. I don’t do the research, I do the cut and paste.

I’ll leave you with a webcam test I shot in my studio this summer with my folding chair. I’m now realizing there are six chairs in this 100sqft room…and to think last night I was admiring a purple folding chair at a screening I attended. What’s my problem!

Desktop Dump Archive