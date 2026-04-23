Good Modeling Picture!! is making its West Coast debut next month. If you’re in San Francisco or Los Angeles, please join me for a screening of video works by Conner O’Malley, Dahlia Bloomstone, Laurel Nakadate, Molly Soda, Trevor Shimizu, and Daniela Rodriguez. I’ll be in person to introduce the screenings at Now Instant (LA) on May 6 and Gray Area (SF) on May 8.

In January, I wrote that I had amassed nearly 300 files on my desktop at the start of the year. I’m not sure why my collecting habits have gotten so out of hand–I’m about to discuss a Desktop Dump that features nearly 500 files. Perhaps the projects I’m working on necessitate a heightened level of downloading, or maybe it’s because I haven’t made a single “unnecessary” purchase all year. Out of all of the things I could be compulsively doing, this feels pretty harmless. What’s another 74kb .gif of a broken-hearted glitter graphic that reads “I Hate You!” anyway?

I continue to return to the same three topics: twee, images of sexy women, and the suburban American experience. I sourced the above still from Jean-Luc Godard’s 1961 film Une femme est une femme while consulting on a Twee Starter Pack for the music streaming platform Nina Protocol. A few years ago, my boyfriend and I set out to watch every Godard movie in order. This endeavour was quickly abandoned after we realized many of them were not available to stream. What many fail to realize about twee is that its on-its-face cuteness is underpinned by a much seedier, darker energy, revealing the complex relationships its participants have to masculinity. Watch an early Godard movie and pay attention to the dialogue, listen to “Christmas” by Beat Happening, you get the picture. I recommend Joanna Walsh’s 2022 essay-length book My Life as a Godard Movie.

Only use this .gif if you’re NOT a Spice Girl, a Stupid Girl, a Flimsy Girl, a Shallow Girl, or a Prissy Girl. I think we are fortunately past “Pick Me” Girl discourse, but this Geocities-sourced .gif proves that what gets read as “REAL” is always a moving target. Perhaps “Flimsy Girl” is the realest of them all.

I found this in a post on Tumblr titled “Women in GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums).” It has 6,000 reblogs and 11,000 likes. I follow a TikTok user who posts videos from her job somewhere inside of a special collections room in an undisclosed location. She wears cute outfits while opening and closing compact shelving to reveal orderly grey archival boxes, pink Post-it notes dotting the shelves. The whole thing feels like an aesthetically pleasing simulation of an archives room. Funnily enough, she isn’t the only fashionable archivist/Library Science student I follow on the app.

I recently spent a few weeks constructing large-scale backdrops composed of individual 8.5x11” inkjet prints for a series of self portraits. The portraits weren’t for anything special, just a magazine interview (more soon) that I was asked to illustrate. Because of the nature of my work, it’s rare that I’m ever asked to do a photoshoot, instead providing my own self-made webcam photos as visual material. Somehow, I still feel like it’s glamorous to get your picture taken by someone else, but I also realize there are thousands of images of myself littering the internet and this isn’t a real problem. For the self portraits, I constructed a bathroom, a train tracks scene, a strip mall parking lot, and the abstracted spread pictured above within the confines of my tiny, windowless studio. I ended up scrapping the entire concept after realizing the taped together tableaus felt too reminiscent of another well-known artist’s work, and while I think the act of “copying” can produce interesting results, I wasn’t willing to commit to this particular bit over some sexy webcam photos. Maybe in a decade or so I’ll bring them out.

To be in love is to be annoying (sometimes, positive). Don’t Laugh (I Love You)!!!

Chick Magnet, my apartment fridge installation turned book turned traveling fridge installation is making its European debut at Somerset House in London next month. Since its original conception in my kitchen in 2023, I use every subsequent iteration as an opportunity to add something new to the piece. No two fridges are alike, providing their own constraints based on size, freezer placement, and whether there are door handles to contend with. For this specific installation, I was looking to add a few more custom 2x2” square magnets: a girl posing inside of a shopping cart; hands holding a giant strawberry; and a photo of a woman getting pied in the face. Women getting pied in the face is a common form of fetish content over on YouTube, a subset of the Sploshing (Wet and Messy) Fetish. Whether some of these videos were intentionally made to be consumed as fetish content is hard to say, but users will compile thousands of them into playlists. This 4 second Blonde Pies Brunette video has a great added sound effect when the pie hits her face.

After a long crying session in my studio (which I partially filmed) I noticed that some of the gestures I was making were being read as celebratory by my Macbook’s Photo Booth. In this 40 second clip, I continue to cry while attempting to trigger the Reactions: holding up a peace sign for confetti and making a hand heart to activate floating hearts on screen. I sadly wasn’t able to get the balloons or the thumbs up sign to appear while crying. Apparently, you can make it rain by holding both thumbs down.

Desktop Dump Archive