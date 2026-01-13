(¯`*•.¸,¤°´✿.｡.:* 𝐈'м ᶤℕ 𝐥𝐨𝓥ᗴ ŴιＴʰ 𝕄𝕐 𝓹𝓸𝐫т@𝐥 *.:｡.✿`°¤,¸.•*´¯)

(¯`*•.¸,¤°´✿.｡.:* 𝐈'м ᶤℕ 𝐥𝐨𝓥ᗴ ŴιＴʰ 𝕄𝕐 𝓹𝓸𝐫т@𝐥 *.:｡.✿`°¤,¸.•*´¯)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jordan :p's avatar
jordan :p
Jan 13

https://youtu.be/keid4nMLmkU?si=YgQ91_8X5L1kRvtJ life changing video art, at leastif you like a forearm tattoo of a wolf jiggling slo-mo as a guy plays drums that make soundboard noises

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Molly Soda · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture