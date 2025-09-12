Greetings from my new studio! I’ve moved out of my home studio and into the big leagues (a 150 sq ft room in an industrial part of Brooklyn with no windows). But truly, this is a game changer for me. I’ve never had a separate space dedicated to making work. I can do studio visits without asking my guests if they’re allergic to cats first. Instead of a studio tour, I have something not so dissimilar: a Desktop Diary. Back in June, I cleaned both my Macbook and my ancient 2014 iMac, which I mostly use for its webcam.

I bought three pairs of Soffe shorts (navy, black, red with white piping) a year ago and got auto-enrolled in their marketing emails. This image arrived to me in said email but I can't remember who or what was “back.” Speaking of being back (and basics), I stood across from the new Los Angeles Apparel last Friday night while waiting for the bus. Its glow was beckoning me in from the rain. In 2008, I was an employee (and keyholder) at the American Apparel flagship on Broadway across from NYU. During keyholder meetings, my 19-year-old manager would make us go around in a circle and list off some ways we could dress sexier at work.

Going shopping and saving images of objects often feel interchangeable to me. These second-hand purses were collected specifically for a photo I was making with Spanish musician Irene Garry. This is the inverse of the WHAT’S IN MY BAG folder I created last year, where I printed out pictures of objects to stuff into my purse. I’m really drawn to artists who repurpose and recirculate images from resale websites; Sara Yukiko and Maya Man’s (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes come to mind. On her Learning From eBay series, Penelope Umbrico writes, “To the sellers, the objects in their photographs have value but the photographs themselves have none. To me, the objects in the photographs have little value, but the photographs of them do.”

I spent a good part of late spring obsessively cleaning and organizing my email inbox. It was the thing I did to feel like I was being productive instead of doing the things I was supposed to be doing. Is there a term for this? False productivity? Helpful procrastination? I began using mollysoda@gmail.com back in 2011 and a lot of memories have accumulated: emails with collaborators about art projects that never came to fruition, old Gchat logs with people I don’t talk to anymore, forgotten publications that once felt like a really big deal. It sort of made me feel better to know that all of the things that felt so crushing and urgent and timely eventually just become waste in an inbox. This is a picture I emailed to myself from my Blackberry.

I’ve been working on a new series that pulls from the website Model Mayhem. First started in 2005, the platform was created to connect aspiring models with photographers (as well as retouchers, makeup artists, etc.). The website has been in a long, steady decline, but many of its profiles remain intact; they serve as pre-Instagram artefacts consisting of amateur modeling portfolios and forum discussions about Photoshop techniques, breast implants, and how to tell if a photographer is not a real photographer but rather a “GWC” (Guy with Camera). The woman pictured above is Isobel Wren, a fetish model from Pennsylvania whose profile I stumbled upon. Wren hasn’t been active online since 2018, but was once a prolific poster, vlogging about her experiences as a nude model, shooting book reviews that double as strip teases, and teaching cam models how to use Photoshop. She’s one of my dream interviewees for the blog.

My one fear around having a studio is that I won’t be able to film webcam videos as freely. Especially since my favorite way to shoot videos (2014 iMac) is locked away in here. I’m in one of those buildings where the walls don’t go all the way up to the ceiling so sound can be an issue. Perhaps headphones need to get involved. Every phase of my life since 2010 has been documented via webcam. These different phases have come with their various restrictions, whether it’s transient living situations, roommates, or tech issues. This was the 500th video posted to my YouTube account. I’ve since posted 5 more.

Proof that I changed my username on Instagram from bloatedandalone4evr1993 to molly__soda. Back when I started my account in 2013, I would change my username once a week to something “random” like soccergurl86 or africabytoto or pringlesluvr or whatever. Bloatedandalone4vr1993 was never meant to stay but instead persisted for 11 years. I was in too deep. I felt stuck. Like, if I changed it something bad would happen. On April 23, 2025 I ripped the bandaid off and nothing bad happened.

Browse the Desktop Dump Archive