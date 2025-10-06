Brutally complimenting your PFP (gifts prioritized) (corgi skips everyone)

Please join me for the world premiere of my video piece Meeee on Sunday, October 12 at 7pm at Alyssa Davis Gallery in New York. Co-presented with curatorial project ProblemChildAdvisory. This screening is free and open to the public. Come for an honest rate, stay for a compliment. Hope to see you there!

Starring: Hunter⚔️🐺🛡️ Danny🇨🇴 The Sicilian Stallion ThatRatingsGuy _archangel____ Travis Dodd 🥀Dee🖤 Pavel🌊 Mitch🖤💀 Isaac Griffin 🦋 nickkachulkin Landon Smith LMarch24🐺 santosbejar_ DAIMYO. AMG JD Loski Squidward ❤️‍🔥DylanシH🩵 owen_quade69 Alex Odd.Ballz RAFA CANO ryarchibald JohhnyBigBuckets _kolewithak_ P$ychonaut

