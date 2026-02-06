There are still a few tickets left for GOOD MODELING PICTURE, the screening I curated at The Roxy Cinema New York on Sunday, February 8th at 6pm. Featuring videos by Conner O’Malley, Dahlia Bloomstone, Trevor Shimizu, Daniela Rodriguez, Molly Soda, and Laurel Nakadate. I will be screening my 2025 piece Meeee, if you missed it the first time it screened in New York at Alyssa Davis Gallery.

I’m on the hosting committee for the Film-Maker’s Cooperative 65th Anniversary Gala on February 13th. The Gala will honor legendary artists Nan Goldin, John Waters, Joan Jonas, Ken and Flo Jacobs, MM Sera, as well as the Jack Smith Archive at Gladstone. If you can’t make/afford a ticket to the Gala, I’d recommend grabbing a ticket for the matinee screening featuring work by the honorees.

I keep joking that 2026 is gonna be huge for video art. Whether this is true for the culture or just for me personally stands to be determined, but I’ve stuck to my plan of watching a video piece a day. As a thank you for being a paid subscriber, I’m going to share a few of my favorite pieces each month. Please send recommendations for things to watch if you have them. Whether it’s a plodding, durational piece or a nihilistic, slop-forward Corecore video, it’s getting my full attention.